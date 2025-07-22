Gaza Under the Weight of Extermination: Over 59,000 Martyrs in a Relentless Zionist Aggression

In a land soaked with the blood of the innocent, the Zionist war machine continues its crimes without pause, destroying all meanings of humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today a horrifying toll: the number of martyrs has risen to 59,106, while the wounded have reached 142,511—figures that reflect the horrific aggression ongoing since October 7, 2023.

In the last 24 hours alone, Gaza lost 77 martyrs, including 5 retrieved from under the rubble, while 376 others were injured amid brutal bombing practices that made no distinction between young or old, nor between youth or elderly. A number of victims remain trapped under debris in a catastrophic humanitarian situation unseen on this land for decades.

From March 18, 2025, until today, the number of martyrs reached 8,268, with 30,470 others wounded in a Zionist escalation that knows no bounds for humanity and no path for conscience.

Aid convoys were not spared from Zionist fire, with the Ministry documenting 5 martyrs and over 52 injuries among those seeking a morsel to stave off hunger or water to quench their children’s thirst.

The martyrs of livelihood—those assassinated while searching for their daily bread—have risen to 1,026 martyrs and 6,563 wounded under a systematic policy of starvation, siege, and mass extermination.

Today, Gaza stands on the brink of catastrophe, while the world continues its shameful silence. Yet the spilled blood will not be in vain, and our people—despite the pain—will neither be broken nor forgotten.