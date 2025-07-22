“Palestine 2” Shakes the Heart of the Entity… Armed Forces Strike Lod Airport with Hypersonic Missile

In a qualitative and seismic military operation, the Armed Forces dealt a new blow to the Zionist enemy, targeting Lod Airport in occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the “Palestine 2” type. This direct strike disrupted the enemy entity, forcing millions of settlers to flee to shelters and paralyzing air traffic at what is known in Israel as “Ben Gurion” Airport.

The Armed Forces confirmed in a statement issued today, Tuesday, that the operation successfully achieved its objective, thanks be to God. It came as a response to the crimes of mass extermination committed by the Zionist enemy against our people in Gaza, and as a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and our free mujahideen across the occupied land.

The statement said the Yemeni missile force executed this operation using a hypersonic ballistic missile called “Palestine 2,” affirming that military operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the siege is fully lifted.

Fiery Messages from Sanaa to Tel Aviv: With Gaza Until Victory

The statement hailed the great Yemeni people for their honorable and historic stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, and for their categorical rejection of foreign domination over the Arab and Islamic nation, renewing their pledge to steadfastly support and assist.

It also paid tribute to the heroic mujahideen in Gaza and the West Bank, who create epic acts of sacrifice with their hearts and faith, defending the dignity of the entire nation.

The statement declared:

“Our operations continue and will not cease except with an end to the aggression on Gaza and the lifting of the siege… God is sufficient for us, the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper.”

Enemy in Shock… “Ben Gurion” Airport Witnesses Total Paralysis

Israeli media admissions revealed the extent of panic and collapse caused by the “Palestine 2” missile. The enemy announced the closure of Lod Airport, known in Israel as “Ben Gurion,” after detecting the missile launch from Yemen. Israeli media confirmed that millions of settlers rushed to shelters within the entity.

The “Yedioth Ahronoth” newspaper reported a paralysis at the airport, with planes stuck in the air and all takeoffs and landings completely halted. The Israeli army radio admitted that alarms sounded in the center of the country following the precise Yemeni strike.

“Israel Hayom” newspaper reported that millions of “Israelis” entered shelters this morning, a scene reflecting the collapse of the Zionist deterrence system in the face of a single missile from Yemen.

“Palestine 2”… A Name of Fire Bearing Yemen’s Promise of Deterrence and Support

This new operation carries profound significance, affirming the continuation of military operations supporting the Palestinian people, capable of breaching enemy defenses and reaching its geographic and strategic depth, at a time when the Gaza front witnesses legendary steadfastness against the brutality of the Zionist enemy.

It is no coincidence that the missile is named “Palestine 2,” as it embodies Yemen’s ideological and revolutionary commitment on the front of the united nation, at the heart of the project for liberation and independence.

Long Live Yemen Free, Proud, and Independent… Victory to Palestine and All the Free People of the Nation

With this qualitative achievement, revolutionary Yemen cements its strong presence in the decisive battle of the nation, as an active and initiating party in the arenas of major confrontation. It proves that the voice of the oppressed and the suffering of Gaza will not be in vain, and that those who shaped the maritime equation are now able to impose the equation of the sky.