NGOs: 900,000 Children Malnourished in Gaza

Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza, stated that 900,000 children in the Gaza Strip are experiencing varying degrees of malnutrition.

In press statements made yesterday evening, Monday, Al-Shawa affirmed that 90% of the Strip’s population is suffering from severe hunger, while water supplies are almost entirely halted in the Gaza Strip.

Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling, and forced evacuation orders, Israeli forces have closed all crossings into the Gaza Strip since March 2, 2025, preventing the entry of food and medical aid. This blockade has led to a widespread famine within the enclave.