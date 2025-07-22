Al-Quds Brigades detonate minefield in Zionist vehicles east of Jabalia Camp

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, announced on Tuesday the detonation of a minefield with “Thaqib” explosives along a route used by Zionist enemy vehicles and machinery east of the Jabalia refugee camp.

In a brief statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the Brigades stated that their fighters, upon returning from the combat lines, confirmed the successful detonation of the minefield with “Thaqib” explosives in a mandatory path for Zionist enemy vehicles and machinery east of Jabalia.

The Brigades noted that their fighters observed helicopters landing to evacuate the dead and wounded from the area on 16/07/2025.

Since October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have continued their heroic operations against the Zionist enemy as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.