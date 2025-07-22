Spanish FM urges “Israel” to allow immediate humanitarian aid into 

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called on the international community to take immediate action to end the war in Gaza, holding “Israel” responsible for worsening the humanitarian crisis and blocking aid access to the besieged enclave.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Albares urged: “I appeal to everyone to put an end to what’s happening in Gaza. The war must stop immediately, and humanitarian aid must be allowed in.”

He stated bluntly, “Israel’ is preventing aid from reaching Gaza. This is disgraceful,” adding that Israel is responsible for the current conditions in Gaza and aims to displace its population.

Albares noted that Spain is intensifying diplomatic efforts and has joined 24 other foreign ministers in signing a joint statement demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, which has been suffering from severe shortages for months.

“The people of Gaza have long been deprived of aid. There is no more time to wait. Relief must be allowed in now,” he stressed.

He reaffirmed Spain’s firm position, saying: “Israel” is to blame for the catastrophic situation, and we have clearly denounced it. “Israel” knows our stance well.”

His remarks come amid growing European criticism of ‘Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and increasing calls to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the number of Palestinian workers martyred since May 27 had risen to 1,026, with more than 6,563 injured.

Supported by the U.S. and Europe, the “Israeli” military has continued its genocidal campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing 59,106 civilians—mostly women and children—and injuring 142,511 others. Thousands remain under rubble or stranded in streets beyond the reach of rescue teams.