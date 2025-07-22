Ten martyrs, including six children, in brutal massacre northwest of Gaza City

Ten Palestinians, including six children and a paramedic, were martyred, and others were injured on Tuesday evening following a Zionist airstrike targeting a residential house sheltering displaced individuals.

The house, owned by citizen Radwan Mushtaha, is located on Al-Mukhabarat Street, northwest of Gaza City.

The Palestinian online news outlet Palestine Online cited local sources stating that “Zionist enemy aircraft directly targeted the house, despite dozens of displaced people sheltering inside, and then resumed bombing the area, striking an ambulance that arrived to rescue the wounded. This led to further casualties among rescue teams and civilians.”

The sources noted that the targeted house is adjacent to a densely populated displacement camp housing over 100 tents sheltering dozens of displaced families from various areas across the Gaza Strip.

With American and European support, the “Israeli” enemy army has continued to commit genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 59,106 Palestinian civilians—most of them children and women—and injuring 142,511 others, as of today. The toll remains non-final, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, with rescue and ambulance teams unable to reach them.