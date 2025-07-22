Sheikh Qassem: What Palestinians in Gaza are facing exceeds all humanitarian & moral standards 

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said on Tuesday that the primary responsibility for the situation in the Gaza Strip lies with Arab and Islamic nations—both their governments and peoples.

Addressing them, he stated: “Choose the positions you wish to take, at whatever level suits you, but do not stand idly by.”

In a statement, he said: “Stop normalization, close the enemy’s embassies, halt trade relations, and come together to support Palestine and Gaza—even with the bare minimum of life’s necessities. When America sees a united stance and one voice alongside the Palestinian people, it will relent and retreat.”

He affirmed that “what the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring—from the American-Israeli aggression, escalating savagery, genocide, starvation, and killing—exceeds all humanitarian and moral standards.”

He added that “global silence condemns the regimes and officials and renders so-called international law meaningless.”

*”It is not enough for twenty-five countries to call for an end to the war on Gaza,” he continued. “Such words do not absolve them of complicity in what is happening, nor the support some major nations have provided since the start of the aggression.”

“Statements and condemnations do not exonerate those who issue them,” he said. “What is needed is for positions to translate into tangible actions that halt these massacres and crimes—by imposing sanctions on the Israeli entity, isolating it, prosecuting it, and cutting off all forms of engagement with it.”

He further warned: “History will record this disgrace upon the leaders and systems of humanity in this era of hate-driven starvation and wholesale slaughter. The injustice of America and Israel will also afflict those who remain silent in the face of oppression. Know this: ‘The wrongdoers will never succeed.’ Israel’s extreme brutality and arrogance will, God willing, be the cause of its catastrophic downfall.”