Al-Qassam announces operations in which number of Israeli soldiers killed, wounded in southern Gaza

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that its fighters had carried out four operations over the past few days, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip.

In four separate statements, al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters had targeted a seven-member Israeli force with a “television” anti-personnel bomb on Tuesday, killing and wounding them in al-Mashrou’ Junction area east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The fighters monitored the landing of an evacuation helicopter.

It added: “On Monday, Qassam fighters managed to detonate a pre-rigged house targeting a Zionist force of 10 soldiers, killing and wounding them after the building completely collapsed in the Al-Mashrou’ area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters monitored the landing of a helicopter for evacuation.”

It continued: “On July 17, our fighters managed to detonate two anti-personnel bombs targeting a Zionist engineering force of eight soldiers, killing and wounding them near the Deir Yassin junction in the Al-Janina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades stated that on July 15, its fighters managed to lure a Zionist force into a booby trap inside a house. As soon as the soldiers arrived inside, the bomb exploded, killing and wounding the force members in the Al-Shawka municipality area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes in the context of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against the people of the Gaza Strip, with American support, since October 7, 2023.

This crime includes killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, in defiance of international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.