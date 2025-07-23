Hamas: Assassination of Journalist Al-Jabari, her family is Systematic Targeting of Journalists & attempt to terrorize them

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Walaa Al-Jabari along with all members of her family in an airstrike today, Wednesday, as a new crime against Palestinian journalists committed by the Zionist enemy army, stripped of all human values.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Hamas stated that the killing of journalist Al-Jabari is part of a Zionist policy of systematic targeting of journalists, aiming to terrorize them and deter them from carrying out their professional duties.

The movement called on international journalistic institutions to uphold their professional and humanitarian responsibilities by exposing the widespread violations faced by Palestinian journalists, including the killing of over 230 journalists by the Zionist enemy since the beginning of this brutal genocide.

Hamas urged intervention to protect Palestinian journalists and demanded the activation of legal prosecution against the leaders of the terrorist Zionist enemy in international courts, holding them accountable for their crimes against journalists, who are protected under international humanitarian law.