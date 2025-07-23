Civil Defense in Gaza carries out 52 missions in past 24 hours

Civil Defense crews in the Gaza Strip carried out 52 missions in the past 24 hours, despite the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

In its daily report, the Civil Defense in Gaza explained that these missions were carried out from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, and included three firefighting missions, five rescue missions, 30 ambulances, and 13 other missions.

According to the report, the missions in the Northern Governorate included extinguishing a fire that broke out in the “Ramuz” building in al-Nasr area and transporting an injured woman to al-Sahaba Medical Complex. Eleven injured people were treated and transported to hospitals after a home belonging to “Mushtaha” family on al-Mukhabarat Street was targeted, and an injured person was transported to the Kuwaiti Hospital after a group of citizens were targeted near Al-Saftawi Roundabout.

Civil Defense also transported 14 injured people to hospitals from those waiting for aid on Al-Bahr Street in the northern Gaza Strip. Three patients were transported from their homes and displacement camps to the hospital for treatment. One person was also transported from the Al-Saftawi area after being shot by an Israeli quadcopter.

In Gaza Governorate, Civil Defense extinguished a fire in a targeted home belonging to the Al-Balaawi family on al-Burhan Street in al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

After the Israeli enemy granted them permission to enter the area, Civil Defense crews will inspect al-Masry family home, which was targeted by the enemy in the Old City.

Civil Defense recovered the bodies of five martyrs and rescued six injured people from the targeted home of al-Shaer family near al-Falah Mosque in al-Zeitoun neighborhood. Four others remain missing under the rubble. Another injured person was transported from Tal Al-Hawa area after being targeted by an Israeli quadcopter.

In the Central governorate, Civil Defense responded to an injured person following a traffic accident at al-Maghazi Junction and transported her to the hospital. Two patients were also transported from their homes to the hospital.

Further south in the Gaza Strip, Civil Defense transported an injured person to the Red Cross Hospital following an Israeli “quadcopter” attack on al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis. Another injured person was also transported to Nasser Hospital following a traffic accident near the blogging site.

In Rafah governorate, four patients were transferred from their homes to the British Hospital for treatment.