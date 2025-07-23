UN: Civilians in Gaza still being targeted as they approach aid trucks

The United Nations has warned that civilians in the Gaza Strip continue to be shot at while desperately seeking food.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during a press briefing late Tuesday that civilians in Gaza are still being fired upon as they approach food aid warehouses and trucks.

“According to local health authorities, more than a dozen children and adults have died from hunger in the past 24 hours alone,” Dujarric stated.

He pointed out that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that “the last lifelines keeping people alive in Gaza are rapidly collapsing.”

He explained that food supplies entering Gaza are vastly insufficient and emphasized that firing on civilians directly contradicts the principle of facilitating humanitarian relief operations.

On May 27, Israel and Washington approved a plan to distribute limited aid outside the supervision of the UN and international organizations. These efforts were condemned by all UN and humanitarian agencies as “death traps” where hundreds die without receiving the promised aid.

With U.S. and European backing, the Israeli military has continued committing acts of genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023. So far, 59,219 Palestinian civilians—mostly women and children—have been killed, and 143,045 have been injured. These numbers remain incomplete, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and in streets unreachable by rescue teams.