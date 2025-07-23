Al-Houthi Urges Arab, Islamic Nations to Aid Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, called on Monday on Arab and Islamic countries to shoulder their responsibilities in providing aid to those affected by famine in the Gaza Strip.

Via his account on the “X” platform, Al-Houthi expressed his rejection of any offer from the occupying Israeli entity to airdrop aid, noting that this step had been tried before and had not led to lifting the blockade. Instead, it prioritized the entity’s interests over the needs of Gaza’s residents.

Al-Houthi also called for halting all supply chains and trade exchanges with the Israeli entity.