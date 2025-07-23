Five Palestinians martyred in enemy shelling of areas in Gaza Strip

Five Palestinian citizens were martyred and others wounded on Wednesday in renewed Israeli enemy shelling of areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that one citizen was killed and two others were wounded when the enemy bombed a tent housing displaced persons near the Zenoun and Al-Shaer gas station in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

A citizen was also martyred, and dozens were wounded, as a result of Israeli shelling targeting a group of citizens in the Firas Market in central Gaza City.

Al-Ahli Al-Baptist Hospital announced the arrival of one martyr and three wounded as a result of an Israeli drone shelling of a group of citizens in the Firas Market in Gaza City.

Wafa quoted medical sources as saying that Baraa Al-Zubdah succumbed to his wounds after an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, a few days ago.

It noted that at least one martyr was killed and a number of civilians were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting aid seekers in the al-Sikka and Batn al-Sameen areas south of Khan Yunis.

Dozens of civilians were also injured, ranging from moderate to serious, when the enemy targeted a house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, near the Sheikh Radwan clinic north of Gaza City.