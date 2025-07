Choking Famine in Gaza… and an Alarming Global Silence

The statement warned that hunger is ravaging Gaza’s residents because of Israel’s airtight blockade, while the world looks on, failing to save innocent civilians from a slow death.

“Day after day,” the Bureau said, “severe hunger is killing our people in Gaza—children and women, young and old—around the clock, while the world stands powerless as hundreds of thousands are slain by starvation and a U.S.‑backed war machine.”

A Systematic War of Extermination… Backed by Washington

According to the statement, Gaza has faced a full‑fledged genocide for more than 21 months amid utter international silence and official Arab complicity. The onslaught, it declared, reveals the true face of America and Israel as “symbols of barbarity, savagery, injustice, and crime.”

Silence of Arab and International Regimes = Complicity

The Bureau insisted that Arab and international silence cannot be called “neutrality” but rather direct participation in the crime—an active contribution to the genocide being wrought on the Palestinian people, especially those trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Urgent Call for Popular Action

Ansar Allah urged the peoples of the Muslim Ummah to launch broad, urgent mobilization to save Gaza’s hungry and thirsty, and to apply popular pressure on Arab governments to shoulder their historic and humanitarian responsibilities by ending the aggression and lifting the siege immediately.

Salute to the Free… Renewing the Pledge to Palestine

The statement saluted “all free people around the world” who continue rallies, protests, and solidarity actions for Palestine, adding:

“We renew our pledge to Palestine: you are not alone. By God, we would share our last crust of bread with you. Your blood is our blood; your tears soak our conscience; your empty stomachs twist our souls before your bodies.”

Yemen: Ever‑Present in Support and Resistance

The Bureau concluded by affirming that Yemen will persist in offering every form of support and solidarity. The Yemeni people, it said, remain entrenched in the trench of jihad and resistance, and their conscience will not be quiet until the people of Palestine enjoy freedom, dignity, and a life worthy of their sacrifices.