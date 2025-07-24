Commander of the Revolution: “Gaza Writes Heroic Deeds and the Enemy Is in a Quandary… Arab Regimes’ Complacency Serves the Occupation”

In his address today, Commander Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi affirmed that the steadfastness of the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip continues to defy the brutality of Zionist aggression, noting that their heroic acts have become the talk of the world and deserve widespread praise.

He explained that the Israeli enemy itself acknowledges the military impasse it faces in Gaza, suffering a genuine crisis on multiple fronts—both in manpower and the morale of its soldiers—demonstrating that the Palestinian resistance is on the right path.

The Enemy in Crisis: Starving Civilians Is a Crime, Not a Victory

The Commander pointed out that the Israeli enemy employs brutal tactics—most notably the collective starvation of Gaza’s population—which in no way reflects military strength or victory, but rather constitutes a heinous crime against humanity.

He affirmed that the mujahideen from the al‑Qassam Brigades and the al‑Quds Brigades have executed rare, heroic operations—such as ambushes and the destruction of enemy vehicles—delivering painful blows to the occupier.

Honorable and Shameful Positions: Omani and Libyan Grand Muftis Stand Firm, al‑Azhar Falters

Meanwhile, the Commander decried the cowardly stances of certain religious authorities and institutions, singling out al‑Azhar’s disgraceful retraction of its denunciatory statement on Israeli crimes after its publication, a capitulation to illegitimate political pressure.

By contrast, he praised the honorable positions of the Grand Muftis of Oman and Libya, who declared their full support for the Palestinian cause.

Arab Submission: Some Regimes Serve the Enemy and Discourage the Ummah

He also highlighted the negative positions of certain Arab and Muslim regimes that fail to match the scale of this struggle and instead work to dishearten the Ummah from rallying to Palestine’s defense—pointing out that the same regimes that fomented strife in Syria and Iraq are now complicit with the Israeli aggression against Gaza.

He called upon the Islamic Ummah to rise and mobilize by every possible means to support the Palestinian people.

A Historic Opportunity: The Ummah Faces a True Test in Defending Gaza

The Commander noted that this phase presents a great opportunity for the Islamic Ummah, as international opposition to Israeli aggression has become clearer than ever, offering a golden chance to expose the positions of the regimes that have aligned with Zionist interests and opposed Palestinian rights.

He asserted that now is the moment for the Islamic Ummah to act as a united bloc against the Zionist enemy—by strengthening solidarity and raising its voice for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Call for Decisive and Collective Action

Finally, he urged the Islamic Ummah to move collectively to confront the challenges at hand, to break the unjust siege on Gaza, and to reject all forms of normalization and submission promoted by some regimes.

“What the Israeli enemy is committing today against the Palestinians cannot be stopped except by the unity of the Ummah on a single path against the Zionist foe.”