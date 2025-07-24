Commander of the Revolution: “Arab and Islamic Complacency Is a Stain of Shame, and the Palestinian People Face Zionist Crimes Under a Deadly Siege”

In a historic address today, Commander Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi declared that “the tragedy of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has reached an appalling and deeply sorrowful level, as citizens suffer from the glaring neglect of Arabs and Muslims.”

He emphasized that “Arabs and Muslims bear a large share of responsibility toward the Palestinian people, yet they persist in silence and complacency in the face of this great catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.”

The Commander warned that “the Israeli enemy, in its pursuit of aggressive objectives, continues its criminal practices against the Palestinian people in Gaza, fully backed by global Zionist forces led by the United States of America.” He stated:

“One of the enemy’s methods of deliberately depriving Gaza’s residents of water is forcing them to relocate to areas without any supply—an atrocity that underscores the depth of its crimes against innocent civilians.”

He added, “What is happening in Gaza is not only a humanitarian crime against the Palestinians but also the result of the two‑billion‑strong Ummah’s failure to adopt a strong, unified stance against this ongoing Zionist aggression. Such complacency amounts to a collective death of conscience and a betrayal of human and Islamic values.”

The Commander went on to critique “the weak and lax Arab positions over the decades, pointing out that Arab stances have steadily declined, culminating in shameless normalization with the Israeli enemy.”

He continued:

“Normalization with the Zionist enemy is not a mere diplomatic relationship; it is collaboration with an adversary that holds no respect for our Ummah and unabashedly spills our blood and seizes our lands with malice and brutality.”

He explained that “allowing Zionist crimes to run rampant in the world without any Muslim or Arab deterrent is a direct consequence of this Arab and Islamic complacency, enabling the expansion of their aggression against Gaza and all of Palestine.”

The Commander also cautioned that “Zionism systematically seeks to suppress Arabs and Muslims and destroy their identity and culture, including the ongoing policy of genocide currently being carried out in Gaza.”

In his address, he called for “immediate action by all Arab and Muslim peoples to stand as one with the Palestinian people against this aggression,” and urged the unification of Arab and Islamic efforts to defeat the Zionist enemy.

He concluded:

“Our current inaction is a dereliction of duty toward Palestine, and if everyone does not move now, the threat will soon engulf the entire Ummah.”