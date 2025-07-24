Ansarullah Political Bureau: Islamic Nation Must Mobilize for Gaza

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah in Sana’a, called on the peoples of the [Islamic] nation to urgently act to save the starving and thirsty people in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued today, the Bureau said that the systematic starvation, along with the ongoing genocide for over 21 months, proves that barbarism, savagery, oppression, and criminality are the true face of America and its protégé “Israel.”

It added, “The official Arab and international silence amounts to direct participation in the killing and genocide of our brothers in Gaza.”

The statement saluted all the free people of the world who continue their honorable actions, demonstrations, and firm stances in solidarity with Gaza.

“Your blood is our blood, your tears flow down our cheeks, and your empty stomachs tear at our souls before our bodies. We renew our pledge to Palestine: You are not alone. By Allah, we would share our last piece of bread with you,” the statement read.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah stressed that “Yemen will not cease its support operations, and the Yemeni people will remain steadfast in the arenas of solidarity and resistance.”

It further emphasized that the Yemeni people will not find peace or rest until the people of Gaza and Palestine enjoy freedom and a dignified life.