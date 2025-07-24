Oxfam: Famine Spreading in Gaza, Many Dying from Starvation

Oxfam has issued a stark warning regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, confirming that famine has been widespread across the enclave for some time, leading to the deaths of numerous civilians due to starvation.

In a statement released today, Wednesday, the organization highlighted its continuous warnings about the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, noting the lack of adequate response to repeated distress calls. This has led to a growing sense of despair among humanitarian workers.

Oxfam emphasized that Gaza’s residents are facing severe crises, most notably malnutrition and contaminated water, which exacerbate the suffering of a population enduring what it described as catastrophic and unprecedented humanitarian conditions.

The humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip is escalating to unprecedented levels, with all crossings remaining completely closed for over 140 days, despite a previous agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange which Israeli forces reneged on.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that “the Strip’s hospitals recorded ten new deaths due to famine and malnutrition within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from famine and malnutrition to 111 cases.”