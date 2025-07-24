113 Martyrs from Starvation in Gaza, Majority Children

The death toll from famine and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip rose today, Thursday, to 113 martyrs, as a result of the tight siege imposed by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that hospitals across the territory recorded two deaths due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities from starvation and malnutrition to 113.