Hamas Announces Submission of Its Response to the Ceasefire Proposal to Mediators

Hamas announced at dawn today, Thursday, that it has delivered its response, as well as that of the Palestinian factions, to the mediators regarding the proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Office of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Negotiating Team reported that the mediators handed over Hamas’s reply to the Israeli negotiation team, and it is currently under review.

Palestinian sources close to the negotiations told Al‑Mayadeen that the factions submitted their official response after extensive internal consultations on the proposal aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire.

The sources explained that the reply focused primarily on three key issues: facilitating entry of humanitarian aid, delineating maps for the Israeli withdrawal, and securing guarantees to enforce cessation of hostilities.