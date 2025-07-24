President al-Mashat Calls on Arab, Islamic Countries to Unify in Defense of Gaza

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat has called on all Arab, Islamic countries to take a strong and unified stance against the Zionist siege and starvation of their brothers in Gaza.

In a statement to “Saba News Agency”, President Al-Mashat stated: “The world, silenced by the Zionist machine of deception and lies must hear our stance against the brutal genocide of our people in Gaza.”

He added, ” Everyone must understand that the Israeli entity is the problem, and chasing illusions of solutions with it is a form of loss.”

“The children dying of hunger in Gaza belong only to human nature, let us not betray them with internal disputes, silence, or inaction,” he said.

The President expressed hope that all Arab and Islamic countries, both leaders and peoples, would take action to save Gaza from genocide, emphasizing that the nation is in urgent need of a strong and unified stance to push back the imminent danger before it reaches everyone.

He continued: “Whoever takes no stance on Gaza and Palestine will be unable to repel danger when it comes for them. Those unmoved by Gaza’s starving victims have lost their faith, dignity, and humanity.

“We stand ready in the Republic of Yemen to be at the forefront of efforts for unity and cooperation in confronting these crimes,” President al-Mashat said, adding, “We are waiting for official signals from Arab and Islamic countries to move forward.”

President al-Mashat, addressed the Arab and Muslim rulers: ” If you fail to act, let the peoples rise to take a stand. If the peoples do not act, the penalty of silence will reach all the peoples of our nation.”