Commander of the Revolution: “The Palestinian Authority Serves the Enemy, and Some Arab Powers Call for Hezbollah’s Disarmament in Service of the Entity”

In his address today, Commander Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi highlighted the continued support by certain Arab and Muslim regimes for the Israeli enemy amid the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, stating:

“For twenty‑two months, there have been Islamic and Arab regimes whose ships have never ceased carrying food and goods to the Israeli enemy; they have even increased their trade with him, exhibiting a blatant betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.”

He emphasized that “some Arab regimes express sympathy with the Palestinians in the media, yet their commercial dealings with the Israeli enemy exceed those of any other country in the world,” stressing that these regimes “have taken no practical steps to sever their diplomatic or economic ties with the enemy.”

“While the enemy continues its aggression,” he added, “we see certain Arab regimes normalizing relations with Israel both openly and secretly, undermining any genuine effort to support the Palestinian people.”

The Commander described these Arab positions as “cowardly and collusive,” contributing to the strengthening of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. He warned:

“Negative stances toward the Palestinian cause contradict the principles of Islam and serve the Zionist project. There are two parallel tracks: the first is the enemy’s escalation of aggression, and the second is some Arab regimes’ efforts to deter the Ummah from supporting Palestine.”

He also denounced attempts by some forces in the Arab world “hostile to anyone who opposes Israel and eager to weaken the Palestinian resistance,” noting that such logic “poses a danger to the Ummah and represents a betrayal of Islam’s core values.”

Addressing normalization directly, he cautioned against “steps by certain Arab regimes—whether political or economic—to establish relations with the Israeli enemy,” declaring:

“Any peace with such a brutal enemy is surrender. We reject any form of normalization with the occupation, which refuses to recognize the Palestinian people’s right to establish their own state.”

The Commander did not spare criticism for the Palestinian Authority itself, questioning its stance:

“Time and again, the Palestinian Authority demonstrates its profound folly by siding with the Israeli enemy in key positions.”

He continued:

“While the people of Gaza are besieged, the Israeli enemy expands its aggression into Lebanon and Syria, even as some Arab regimes promote peace with this criminal aggressor.”

He delivered a scathing rebuke of calls to disarm Hezbollah, asserting:

“Hezbollah’s weapons exist to safeguard Lebanon and its independence. Any attempt to strip away this armament serves the Israeli enemy and reflects a grave misguidance.”

Stressing the need for collective defense, the Commander invoked the “divine sunnah” in confronting Zionist aggression:

“Serious action is imperative to halt these crimes, which can only be stopped by the Islamic Ummah uniting against the Zionist foe.”

He concluded with a rallying call:

“The Islamic Ummah must arm itself to protect its rights and territories—now more than ever.”