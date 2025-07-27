President Al-Mashat Praises Yemen’s Historic Pro-Palestinian Protests

President Mahdi Al-Mashat extended his highest expressions of pride and deep gratitude to the great people of Yemen following their awe-inspiring million-man march, which filled the nation’s squares and streets—most prominently Al-Sabeen Square and across all provinces.

In response to the call of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, millions of free Yemenis poured in from all districts of the capital and Sana’a Governorate, under the slogan “We Will Not Tolerate Gaza’s Genocide or the Violation of Our Nation and Sanctities”.

In his address to Yemen’s noble people and its massive crowds, President Al-Mashat stated: “You have truly proven that you are a people of faith and wisdom, your virtues shining in an era marked by betrayal, retreat, and scarce support.”

He added: “Your message today is the clearest proof of your support for the oppressed—men, women, and children—among our brothers in Gaza, who remain resilient in the face of the savage Zionist aggression that employs all tools of killing and starvation, backed by malicious American involvement and an Arab-Islamic silence no less painful.”

The President emphasized the significance of such a massive demonstration, which bolsters the Palestinian people’s resilience and strengthens the resolve of the resistance fighters. He described it as a model that should be emulated by all Arab and Islamic nations to pressure the criminal entity (Israel) to halt the genocide against Gaza.