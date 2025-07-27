Amid an Arab reality where principled stands have vanished and causes are bartered in the marketplaces of normalization and capitulation, the revolutionary voice of Yemen—September 21—rises loud and free. It gives voice to our silenced ummah and reorients the moral compass toward Jerusalem and Palestine, causes long abandoned by rulers yet etched indelibly in the hearts of peoples who pledge their blood, their positions, and their conscience.

Yemen’s solidarity with Palestine has never been seasonal or symbolic; it is rooted in a faith‑and‑politics identity forged in the crucible of the September 21 Revolution. That uprising restored the dignity of sovereignty and shattered the chains of tutelage—so it is only natural that Yemen now acts decisively on the ground to aid Gaza and renew its practical commitment to the axis of resistance.

Palestine at the Heart of Revolutionary Consciousness

Reflecting revolutionary vigilance and fidelity to principle, the Community College campuses of Sanhan and Bilad al‑Rus staged a massive rally attended by academic and educational cadres, local dignitaries, and Mobilization Officer Ahmed al‑Yasani. Crowds brandished banners in support of Palestine and denounced Zionist atrocities.

Key declarations from their statement included:

Condemnation of Starvation as a War Crime: Describing Gaza’s blockade and starvation policy as among the most monstrous war crimes of our time, and exposing the hypocrisy of global “humanitarian” slogans.

Endorsement of Yemeni Operations: Affirming that Yemen’s strikes deep inside the occupier’s territory are both a legitimate response and integral to our ummah’s grand struggle.

Ongoing Revolutionary Mobilization: Pledging that the revolution remains alive in the streets and will manifest in every venue of solidarity, awareness‑raising, and recruitment.

This student‑led initiative was no mere gesture; it embodied a generation nurtured by the September 21 Revolution—young minds steeped in liberation thought who see the battles in Yemen and Palestine as one unified front.

Voices for Gaza

In the districts of Habur Zlima and Bani Suraym in ‘Amran Governorate, thousands of students rose, chanting for Palestine beneath Yemeni and Palestinian flags and reciting revolutionary slogans against the occupier’s tyranny. These demonstrations did not spring up by chance but were sown by an educational curriculum rooted in the revolution’s spirit. Students’ speeches and placards made clear that Yemen will never remain neutral in this honor fight—and that the post‑September 21 generation knows precisely who the enemy is and who the devil’s allies are.

Their statements underscored:

Holding the Zionist entity fully accountable for genocide in Gaza.

Condemning the complicit silence of Arab regimes as participation in the crime.

Granting full popular mandate to Supreme Leader Sayyid Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi and total confidence in his deterrent and escalation strategies.

Vowing continued educational and cultural activities opposing Zionist aggression and amplifying support for Palestine.

Popular Mandate to the Leader… An Indelible Bond

The rallies in Sanaa and ‘Amran were more than fleeting events; they were renewed popular pledges of total trust in the Revolution’s leadership. Participants declared their readiness to carry out any directive from the Leader in defense of Gaza and deterrence of the occupier.

This mandate stems from a profound bond between leadership and people—tempered by sacrifice, sealed in the martyrs’ blood, and elevated by the spirit of September 21, which reclaimed political agency and national dignity for Yemen, making it a potent force in regional deterrence.

Yemen’s Popular Movement… A Nightmare for the Enemy and Its Allies

Yemen’s mass mobilization—especially the student and public demonstrations—has become a genuine source of anxiety for both the Zionist occupier and the region’s traitorous regimes. Yemen’s revolution is no longer symbolic; it is a living model of a populace united in resistance, from schoolchildren to front‑line fighters.

By taking to the streets with slogans of awareness and incitement against Zionism, these youth send a clear message: this generation has broken free from media deception and intellectual normalization, nurtured on the creed “Death to America… Death to Israel,” a chant that terrifies Tel Aviv more than any missile.

Though enemies wage media war and economic siege to stifle this consciousness, they are daily confounded: the September 21 Revolution has produced a people who will not yield, a generation immune to programming, and decisions no power can impose.

September 21 Is No Passing Event

Today’s rallies, statements, and grassroots mobilization in support of Palestine are the natural continuation of a revolution that restored independent decision‑making and linked Yemen indelibly to the ummah’s causes.

While other regimes capitulate and rush into normalization, Yemen stands firm—its revolution, people, and awareness forming a bulwark against the Zionist project. It proclaims to the world that the voice of justice cannot be silenced, and that Muhammad’s ummah still births free souls.

As long as the September 21 Revolution lives, Palestine thrives; Gaza is not alone; Jerusalem is no mere dream but a solemn promise that Yemen writes today with its missiles, its stances, and its words.