The House of Representatives Affirms Continued Support for Gaza under the September 21 Revolution’s Guiding Principles

In a new step to deepen its unwavering stance in support of the Arab and Islamic nations’ causes, the Presidium of Yemen’s House of Representatives convened an enlarged joint session chaired by Speaker Yahya Ali al‑Ra’i, with Prime Minister of Change and Construction Ahmed Ghalib al‑Rahwi in attendance. The meeting addressed a range of critical national and regional issues, foremost among them the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza and the imposed blockade of the Palestinian people.

A Firm Position in Support of Gaza

At the outset, Speaker al‑Ra’i reaffirmed the Republic of Yemen’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, declaring that Yemen will remain at the forefront of Gaza’s supporters regardless of any challenges. This assurance came in response to the relentless escalation in Gaza, where the worst forms of aggression and starvation tactics threaten Palestinian lives daily.

He denounced the indiscriminate Israeli campaign—targeting young and old, civilian and combatant alike—as having crossed all moral and legal boundaries. He called for intensified international action, particularly by Arab, Islamic, and global parliaments, to halt these crimes and implement urgent measures to save innocent lives in Gaza.

A Call to Reject the “Illegitimate Parliament”

Beyond its Gaza solidarity, the Presidium also addressed internal and external conspiracies aiming to destabilize Yemen and undermine its unity. The session focused on the so‑called “fake parliament”—an entity that poses a direct threat to Yemen’s legitimate institutions—and urged the Inter‑Parliamentary Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and both regional and international legislative bodies to withhold recognition from those impostors who foster corruption and sabotage.

The meeting cataloged the destructive actions of mercenaries aligned with the aggression, including systematic plundering of Yemen’s resources, holding them fully responsible for inflicting profound damage on the nation’s core and colluding with foreign powers intent on weakening the Arab Ummah.

National Solidarity to Face Current Challenges

Deliberations underscored the imperative of national unity and close cooperation among Yemen’s constitutional authorities to confront present challenges. Participants highlighted the need to counter the economic warfare and severe repercussions of the siege on the Yemeni people—including recent Zionist attacks on Yemen in retaliation for its resolute support of Gaza.

It was stressed that Yemen will continue to stand by the Palestinian resistance with all its capabilities and resolve. The session called for enhanced coordination between the executive and legislative branches to overcome obstacles imposed by conspiratorial forces and to sustain national initiatives serving both the Palestinian cause and Yemen’s welfare.

Reviewing Government Performance and Parliamentary Oversight

The Presidium reviewed government performance under Yemen’s exceptional circumstances and praised the ongoing collaboration between the legislative and executive branches, which has yielded achievements across various sectors despite the persistent aggression. It was affirmed that Parliament will maintain rigorous oversight, evaluating the government’s program implementation and taking necessary measures to address any shortcomings or inefficiencies.

Upholding Revolutionary Principles

This meeting reaffirms the House of Representatives’ full commitment to the revolutionary principles set forth by the September 21 Revolution—a watershed moment in Yemen’s journey toward freedom and independence. That revolution freed Yemen from the clutches of colonialism and foreign intervention and ignited the flame of national sovereignty.

Attendees stressed the necessity of preserving the revolutionary path launched on September 21, which continues to serve as Yemen’s beacon of sovereignty. They reiterated the paramount importance of sustaining support for the Palestinian cause, a core tenet of Yemen’s revolutionary and Arab identity, and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people against Zionist aggression.

Reaffirming the Right to Life

In closing, the Presidium condemned all forms of aggression against Yemen’s people and reaffirmed the duty to defend human rights and freedoms. Committees of the Council were tasked with monitoring government developments and proposing appropriate solutions to current crises.

The session opened with a recitation of Al‑Fatiha in mercy for the martyrs of Yemen and Palestine, invoking God’s boundless mercy and forgiveness for their souls, praying for victory for Yemen and Palestine, and beseeching divine blessings of security and peace throughout the region.