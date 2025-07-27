The Arab Rulers: The Joke of the Century—Gaza’s Victory Will Come from Yemen

I was stopped in my tracks by a Reel on Queen Rania’s page alluding to the lethal famine unfolding in Gaza, conveying a sorrowful message. I was stunned by its indescribable shamelessness—hers in particular and people like her in general—and I couldn’t discern what she intended to communicate to the world or what voice lay buried beneath it. Does it serve to express her empathy? Her solidarity? Does it signal profound grief and helplessness? What exactly is she pointing to?!

Truly astonishing is the hypocrisy, malice, and blatant falsehood—clear as the noonday sun. Every regime’s impotence and every ruler’s unwillingness to make even the simplest decision have been laid bare, proving day after day that they are nothing more than a gullible herd with no sovereignty, no agency, and no real authority beyond their titles.

They are shamefully and flagrantly powerless—not unlike ordinary people who lack the means to effect change. Were it not for these failed rulers, the people themselves would have hastened victory long ago. Instead, these so‑called leaders display their grief and “raise their voices” only through tweets and posts. What a disgrace…

They are the joke of the century: the Arab rulers are helpless! No—they merely “tweet,” as if that were the pinnacle of their capabilities, the apex of their heroic deeds offered to the world, the crowning achievements of their illustrious histories!

I truly apologize for the harshness of my words toward these “mighty” rulers of the Arab world—masters of victory by dismantling Gaza’s siege with endless, tiresome Twitter battles.

What a shameful spectacle we witness today: their scandal laid bare for the world to see, exposing them as mere puppets moved at the whim of the Zionists; figurehead rulers devoid of substance. A sacred corner of the Earth has been desecrated by the occupiers, who have run rampant in their destruction—yet, despite this being an eternal struggle between Muslims and Jews, the rulers have opted for peace…

They have forgotten divine guidance, and in turn the occupiers have pressed on, killing, burning, and exterminating by the most horrific means. Now the conflict has devolved into a war of starvation, while our Arab world sits in shameful silence and our rulers stand in blatant collusion.

Meanwhile, one nation—largely overlooked by most—has emerged as the sole answer to this complex crisis. Despite its own suffering and scarcity, its leadership and people, its government and its land, have raised one unified voice and reached out to help: that nation is Yemen…

On one occasion, the Prophet — peace be upon him and his family — felt weakened and asked his maternal aunt to clothe him in Yemeni fabric. With that symbolic gesture he sent a powerful message: that Yemen soothes pain and lends support in times of frailty and weakness—just as it does now for Gaza.

Victory will come from Yemen. And if it does not, Yemen will still stand in honorable solidarity—having supported, resisted, and striven, despite geographical distances, obstacles, and hardships. They supported with deeds, not with tweets.