Al-Qassam Brigades Target Three Israeli Armored Personnel Carriers East Of Khan Younis

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Saturday that its fighters carried out a complex ambush targeting three Israeli armored personnel carriers east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Brigades explained that its fighters detonated two armored vehicles using pre-planted explosive devices placed inside the command compartments. The explosions led to the destruction and incineration of both vehicles and their crews.

A third armored vehicle was later struck by a Yassin 105 shell in the area of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

The statement added that Al-Qassam fighters observed an Israeli military bulldozer burying the destroyed vehicles to extinguish the flames, while Israeli helicopters landed to evacuate the site.

On the other Hand, multiple Israeli media outlets reported that the number of killed occupation soldiers rose to three as a result of Khan Younis resistance operation.