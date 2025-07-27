President Al-Mashat Sends Condolences To Russian President Over Civil Plane Crash

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, expressing sympathy for the victims of the civil plane crash in Amur Oblast, which claimed the lives of all passengers on board.

President Al-Mashat conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Russian President, the families of the victims, and the friendly Russian people over this tragic incident.