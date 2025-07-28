Civil Defense carries out 44 missions across Gaza in 24 hours

Despite ongoing Israeli military aggression, Gaza’s Civil Defense teams conducted on Monday 44 missions across the Strip over the past 24 hours, as part of efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis caused by the continued genocide against the Palestinian people.

According to a daily report, operations included 10 fire extinguishing missions, 3 rescue tasks, 20 ambulance responses, and 11 other interventions.

In North Gaza, teams extinguished a fire in the Ashour family apartment after an artillery strike, and evacuated injured civilians to al-Shifa Hospital, including a gunshot victim from a drone attack.

In Gaza City, they put out a fire in al-Asi building on al-Nafaq Street, evacuated displaced persons from al-Deira Hotel due to structural damage, and transferred two patients from a shelter school to Al-Shifa Hospital.

In Central Gaza, the teams inspected a damaged house near al-Aqsa Hospital and transferred a martyr’s body from al-Bureij to al-Awda Hospital.

In Khan Younis, three bodies were recovered and 12 people rescued from a Nofal family home targeted near the industrial zone in al-Mawasi. Teams also evacuated four wounded from a residential building to Nasser Hospital.

In Rafah, four medical cases were transported from al-Mawasi to the British and Red Cross hospitals for treatment.