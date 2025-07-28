Iranian Health Minister: 60 wounded still hospitalized after enemy aggression

Iranian Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi announced on Monday that around 60 of the 5,700 people injured during the 12-day Israeli assault on Iran remain hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Zafarghandi affirmed that all necessary medical services—including surgeries, ICU care, and general treatment—were provided swiftly and efficiently.

He added that Iran’s healthcare system remains fully prepared to respond to any further needs.

The conflict, which began on June 13, claimed the lives of over 1,060 civilians, including 102 women and 46 children, according to official reports.