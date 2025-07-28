Hamas: B’Tselem report exposes enemy deception over Aid delivery to Gaza

Hamas said on Monday that a recent report by the Israeli occupation human rights organization B’Tselem, which presents evidence and testimonies confirming that the Zionist enemy is committing full-fledged genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, serves as further proof of the enemy’s intentions and its ongoing deception regarding the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

In a press statement, Hamas stated that the B’Tselem report confirms Israel’s aim to dismantle and annihilate the society in Gaza and forcibly displace its population by creating unbearable living conditions.

The movement noted that the report comes amid the continued perpetration of genocide by the Israeli fascist government against the Palestinian people in Gaza, through systematic killing, deliberate starvation, and the comprehensive destruction of all basic necessities of life—acts that constitute one of the most horrific crimes of modern times under international law.

Hamas described the B’Tselem report as documented evidence reinforcing the truth about the Israeli enemy’s behavior and its false claims regarding aid delivery. The report confirms, backed by international organizations, that the aid entering Gaza amounts to only a drop in the ocean of humanitarian needs. This, Hamas said, reveals the real intention of the Israeli regime—to evade international pressure and condemnation while persisting in its brutal starvation policy against the Palestinian people.

The movement called on the International Court of Justice to advance legal proceedings in the genocide case filed against Israel and to issue a decision to halt the ongoing extermination campaign, which has lasted nearly twenty-two months.

Hamas also urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli leaders as war criminals and to prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu and the architects of the genocide from escaping accountability.