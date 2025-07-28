Spain: Gaza Famine Due to Israeli Blockade “Shameful”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has condemned the famine gripping the Gaza Strip as a “shameful” consequence of the stringent Israeli blockade.

In a post on X last night, Albares urged Israel to permit the “unrestricted and continuous” entry of essential humanitarian aid into Gaza. He highlighted that tens of thousands of individuals in Gaza face the risk of death due to the ongoing famine.

Albares affirmed Spain’s readiness to dispatch all necessary aid to the enclave, stating that Madrid would elevate the aid issue within the United Nations.

Gaza is currently enduring its most severe humanitarian crisis ever, with a brutal famine coinciding with what is described as a genocidal war launched by Israel since October 7, 2023. Despite repeated international, UN, and Palestinian warnings about the famine’s repercussions, Israel has maintained a complete closure of Gaza’s crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical aid since March 2.

This represents an escalation of the starvation policy implemented since the war’s onset, raising alarms about the looming threat of mass casualties, particularly among over 100,000 children in the Strip.

According to the latest figures, the death toll from famine and malnutrition has reached 134, including 88 children, since October 7, 2023.