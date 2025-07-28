Al-Hayya Delivers Powerful Speech Demanding World To Take Responsibility For Suffering Of Gaza

Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas Movement in Gaza Strip, delivered a powerful speech on Sunday calling on the Arab and Islamic world to shoulder its responsibilities regarding what he described as the genocide the people of Gaza are suffering.

Al-Hayya emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying that words fail to express the magnitude of the catastrophe, noting that the children of Gaza are dying of hunger while the world watches on. He also praised the role of the Palestinian resistance, saying, “The sons of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades have shown the world that the Israeli occupation’s plans have failed and shattered the myth of an invincible army.”

In the context of the ongoing negotiations, al-Hayya expressed his harsh criticism of what he described as farces, denouncing the airdrops of aid, which he considered an act that belittles the dignity of the Palestinian people. He demanded the full and unrestricted opening of the land crossings.

He also spoke of the feelings of disappointment and frustration gripping the Palestinians, asking, “Where is the serious action from the Arabs and Muslims?” He called on the nation’s scholars to break their silence and lead the masses, demanding that Arab countries sever all ties with the Israeli entity.

Al-Hayya sent direct messages to some countries, addressing Egypt, saying, “How can you allow your brothers to die on your borders?” He also addressed Jordan, emphasizing the need to escalate popular protests. He warned against turning the Rafah crossing into a death zone aimed at serving the forced displacement plan, calling for mass demonstrations by land and sea, and urging people to intensify their efforts in supporting the boycott.