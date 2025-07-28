Armed Forces: Every Ship Dealing with the Zionist Enemy Is under Our Fire

In a new escalation demonstrating unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced yesterday, Sunday, the launch of Phase Four of the naval blockade against the Zionist enemy. They affirmed that any vessel engaging with Israeli ports will be deemed a legitimate target—wherever it may be found and regardless of its flag.

The Armed Forces’ statement emphasized that this decision comes in response to the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, and the systematic genocide and war crimes being committed against the Palestinian people, all taking place amid shameful Arab and international silence and blatant collusion with the criminal entity.

“In the face of this historic injustice and the continuing massacres against our brothers in Gaza, we—the Yemeni Armed Forces, relying on God—hereby announce the implementation of Phase Four of the naval blockade on the enemy entity. This phase authorizes the targeting of all ships belonging to any company that does business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality or destination,” the communiqué read.

Issuing a stern warning to maritime companies worldwide, the statement declared:

“Effective immediately upon this announcement, any vessel owned by a company that trades with the enemy will become a direct target of our missiles and drones, wherever we can reach it.”

The Armed Forces called on all nations and free peoples to exert serious pressure on the Zionist enemy to cease its aggression and lift the unjust siege on Gaza, stressing that justice and dignity can only be restored by breaking this oppressive blockade and ending the Zionist killing machine.

The communiqué concluded by affirming that all Yemeni military operations will cease once the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted, underscoring that this campaign is a religious, humanitarian, and moral duty from which there can be no retreat.