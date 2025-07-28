The death toll from starvation in besieged Gaza has risen to 147 martyrs, including 88 children, in what amounts to a genocidal crime perpetrated by the Israeli occupier before the eyes and ears of a complicit world. This crippling blockade and systematic starvation—imposed on over two million people for nearly two years—continues under absolute U.N. silence and with brazen international partnership in the atrocity.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Monday, that 14 more residents succumbed in the past hours to famine and malnutrition—among them two children who died of hunger—vividly illustrating the depth of this heinous crime targeting the lives of Gaza’s most vulnerable: children, women, and the elderly.

Acute Hunger Phase: Warnings of a Comprehensive Health Catastrophe

Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, Director of Al‑Shifa Medical Complex, warned that Gaza has entered a dangerous phase of systematic starvation, emphasizing that “the food trickling in amounts to nothing more than dust in the eyes.” He noted that children “have become skeletal shells,” and cautioned that deaths will spike in the coming days now that every area of the Strip has entered acute hunger.

He highlighted a severe shortage of infant formula and the inability of many mothers to breastfeed amid the collapse of the health system and the absence of essential food and nutritional supplements. “These catastrophic health conditions and childhood malnutrition will leave a devastating impact on an entire generation,” he said.

A Humanitarian Disaster Looms: Over 40,000 Infants Facing Slow Death

Gaza’s Government Media Office warned of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster threatening tens of thousands of infants, as the occupier has prevented the entry of baby formula for 150 consecutive days—a silent, methodical act of genocide.

The Office reported that more than 40,000 infants under one year old are at risk of slow death, underlining the U.N.’s silence and the international organizations’ failure to act against this gradual slaughter of children.

They called for the immediate, unconditional opening of crossings and the urgent delivery of humanitarian, food, and medical aid, holding the Israeli occupier and its backers fully responsible for the lives lost daily under the siege and aggression.

Humanitarian Testimonies: One in Four Children and Pregnant Women Suffering Severe Malnutrition

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) confirmed that one in four children and pregnant women in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition—a terrifying statistic reflecting the scale of the mounting tragedy caused by the comprehensive blockade.

In a statement released Sunday, the organization said its recent screenings across its facilities in Gaza revealed that 25% of pregnant women and children are in critical nutritional decline, which can lead to serious, even fatal, health complications.

Genocide under International Cover

The Israeli occupier—backed by the U.S. and Western powers—is committing genocide against the people of Gaza through blockade and systematic starvation, while international bodies remain silent or offer empty statements, with the Security Council and human‑rights institutions refusing to adopt any measures to lift the siege or allow aid.

Since 7 October 2023, the aggression has not been limited to killing and destruction; it has escalated to the use of famine and slow genocide as strategic weapons to subjugate the Palestinian people and break the will of the resistance.

Children’s Blood on the Hands of the Conspirators

The sight of skeletal children in Gaza and the anguished cries of bereaved mothers must stand as a stain on the conscience of every self‑proclaimed human‑rights defender and every state supplying arms and political support to the occupier.

In the face of these massacres, the “Axis of Resistance” and free peoples everywhere affirm that starving Gaza will not bring it to its knees—and that a response is coming, because hunger is the weapon of the cowardly, while our peoples fight with dignity and will never barter away their blood.