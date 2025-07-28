Hamas Leader: “We Stand in Reverence Before Sanaa’s Rockets and Yemenis’ Chants for Palestine”

Beneath Gaza’s blazing sky—where the aircraft never cease bombing and flames haunt every alley—the voice of the resistance rang out loud:

“Salute to Yemen… where chants are bullets, the stance is rockets, and conscience cannot be bought.”

Dr. Khalil al‑Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, addressed a nation fractured by interests and silenced by calculations with unambiguous clarity:

“We stand in reverence before Sanaa’s rockets and Yemenis’ chants for Palestine… They accomplished what others failed to do, engraving their names in the annals of Arab resistance glory.”

Yemen Never Sat Idle

Al‑Hayya condemned the diplomatic doublespeak of those who remained silent, declaring:

“While the near ones were mute, the distant spoke with the cannons of justice—Yemen said, ‘I am here.’”

He denounced negotiations carried out under genocidal fire as meaningless and humanitarian aid dropped from the sky while crossings remain closed as shameful hypocrisy.

A Rallying Cry to the Umma

Turning to the scholars and free voices of the Muslim world, he issued a voice laden with pain and revolt:

“The trust lies on your shoulders—does any pulpit still refrain from crying out for Gaza? Is there a conscience untouched by these massacres? Is it not time for the Umma to rise?”

He then issued burning words to Gaza’s immediate neighbors:

“O leaders of Egypt, guardians of the Nile—must our people starve at your borders?!”

“O people of Jordan—your intifada is hope in an age of confusion; do not let it fade.”

Resistance Held Firm in Negotiations

Al‑Hayya praised the resistance’s “harsh negotiations,” emphasizing that they neither yielded nor broke, refusing to let Gaza’s blood be bartered away in political bazaars.

The Rafah Crossing: From Lifeline to Death Trap

He concluded with searing indignation:

“The enemy turns Rafah into a killing and displacement trap—will Egypt speak its word? Will this siege become a stain of shame?”

In his message, Dr. al‑Hayya framed Yemen’s solidarity not as symbolic gestures but as decisive acts of resistance that inspire all who seek Palestine’s liberation.