In yet another chapter of brutal repression met with shameful international silence, Saudi soldiers have committed a horrific crime against four Yemeni nationals from Ghafira (Al‑Dahir district, Saada). Arrested inside Jizan, they were taken to makeshift torture centers where two were burned with fire and two were savagely flogged.

Hell in Jizan: Fire and Flogging at the Hands of Saudi Forces

The Yemeni Ministry of Justice and Human Rights released a scathing statement today condemning the torture.

Yahya Mahdi Shwayan Al‑Salhi and Mohammad Labis Aqbi were subjected to direct burning with fire.

Fares Mohammad Hassan Aqbi and Mohammad Jaber Ali Aqbi endured merciless flogging.

These four men represent only the latest victims in a long chain of violent abuses against Yemeni expatriates, treated as “prisoners of war” with no rights.

Yemeni Justice Vows Legal Pursuit

The Ministry held the Saudi regime fully responsible and pledged to document this crime and its predecessors meticulously. It vowed to pursue the perpetrators through all available domestic and international legal channels, ensuring that the culprits do not escape punishment as they have in many biased international forums.

Outrage at U.N. Silence and Rights Groups’ Hypocrisy

While organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International profess to defend human rights, Yemenis inside Saudi Arabia are suffering torture and degradation without a single public protest. The Ministry’s statement called out the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and other “champions of humanity” for their deafening silence—questioning whether Yemeni blood is worth less in the calculus of oil and Western alliances.

A Call to Action: Yemen Will No Longer Be Silent

Reaffirming that the Yemeni people will not tolerate such savagery, the Ministry declared that every drop of blood and every scream of pain will be recorded in the annals of shame being written by Saudi Arabia. It urged activists, human‑rights defenders, and independent journalists—inside Yemen and abroad—to expose these violations, break the wall of censorship, and lift the veil on a regime that has lost all claim to mercy, ethics, or the rule of law.

More Than a Torture Case: A Fight for Dignity

This atrocity is not an isolated incident but a stark warning that every Yemeni’s body, dignity, and freedom remain under threat inside Saudi prisons. The Saudi regime should know: burning and flogging will only steel the resolve of a people who refuse to be broken. The hour of reckoning is coming—no crime will go unpunished.