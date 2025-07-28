In a battle of honor and will—written in the blood of martyrs and the strength of the fighters—the true face of what is dubbed “the strongest army in the Middle East” is laid bare. The Israeli occupation army, long proud of its weaponry and soldiers, now finds itself in a state of total collapse: psychologically, morally, and tactically, under the relentless strikes of the resistance in the heart of the conflict.

Stark Admissions: PTSD Ravages the Ranks

The Zionist daily Yedioth Ahronoth can no longer deny the bitter reality: over 3,769 Israeli soldiers have been diagnosed with post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and that number keeps climbing—more than 10,000 are currently receiving psychological treatment. This reveals the depth of the crisis assailing the occupation forces since 7 October 2023.

The Timeline of Psychological Catastrophe: 100,000 Disabled by 2028

The Rehabilitation Division of Israel’s Ministry of War projects that by 2028, some 100,000 soldiers will be wounded or disabled—physically and mentally—with half suffering severe psychiatric conditions that undermine their efficiency and future prospects.

Moreover, a covert wave of collective desertions is underway: many soldiers feign medical excuses or seek permanent leave to escape return to the front, as trust in leadership and belief in mission have evaporated.

Internal Breakdown… Surging Suicides

The deteriorating mental state has driven a sharp rise in suicides within the occupation army—43 confirmed cases since October 2023, according to joint research by Tel Aviv University and the military itself. This represents a 300% increase over previous years, with warnings of uncontrollable numbers of soldiers enduring chronic battlefield trauma and losing any sense of belonging or purpose.

From the “Invincible Army” to Bodies and Rescue Helicopters

The tragedy goes beyond suicides and psychological collapse to stark operational weakness. On the same day reports cited “heat stroke” among troops, 16 soldiers were airlifted to Israeli hospitals—an event ridiculed in local media, which saw the rescue helicopter touchdown at Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital as emblematic of battlefield impotence. Behind the scenes, commanders lament a crisis that cannot be solved by repression or denial.

Resistance Shapes the Equation and Dictates the Liberation Battle

Against this backdrop of collapse, the Palestinian resistance continues to carry out precise, high‑impact operations. Gaza has become a daily hunting ground for elite occupation units, thanks to land mines and expertly engineered ambushes. Notably, in Operation “Eye of the Tunnel,” a double agent lured an elite Israeli unit into a remotely detonated minefield, eliminating several soldiers including a reconnaissance commander—delivering a crippling blow to both the enemy’s military security and morale.

Willpower Wins Where Weapons Falter

As the occupation’s institutions crumble from within, the Palestinian resistance underscores that true combat hinges not just on materiel, but on patience and faith. A soldier fighting under threat of prison or humiliation cannot match the resolve of a Palestinian fighter who carries his life in his hand—knowing that sacrifice is the path to dignity and liberation.

The Best Is Yet to Come

The enemy’s disintegration accelerates. No amount of money or technology can substitute for a loss of will and morale. From Gaza to the West Bank and the diaspora, the resistance is writing a new chapter in the liberation struggle—one defined by steadfastness. The Zionist army, long marketed as invincible, is collapsing internally before it can be defeated at the borders. The world must heed these numbers and facts, recognizing that Palestine’s battle is an existential war of wills—one that proves the inevitable victory of those who fight with conviction.