In a new statement that joins a series of honorable and supportive positions, the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, paid tribute to the struggling Yemeni people, praising the heroism of Yemen’s “Durgam” who have broken every myth and driven their enemies into full retreat. He was referring explicitly to the gallant operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defiance of both the United States and the Zionist enemy in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) this Tuesday, Sheikh Al-Khalili declared:

“We salute the valiant Yemenī heroes—the indomitable Durgam—who have shattered every myth and forced all enemies to flee in shame. May God increase their steadfastness, resolve, and courage; may He dissolve every obstacle before them and grant them mighty victory and manifest triumph.”

He continued:

“God is Almighty over all things; He honors whom He wills and humbles whom He wills. To Him belongs all goodness, and He is capable of everything. All sovereignty and praise belong to Him. We ask Almighty God to grant, soon, through their hands and the hands of their heroic brothers, a glorious victory and manifest triumph.”

This affirmation—resonant with pride and certainty—was no passing remark, but a renewed reaffirmation of the free Islamic conscience’s unanimous support for Yemen’s resistance, which has become a banner of dignity, sovereignty, and liberation from guardianship.

An Islamic Salute to the Unceasing Yemeni Front

Sheikh Al-Khalili’s statements go beyond literary praise; they reflect a strategic understanding of Yemen’s revolutionary role at the heart of the Ummah’s struggle. Previously, the Omani Mufti called upon the Islamic world to emulate Yemen’s model, which has turned its slogans into action and transformed the Red Sea into a genuine theater of confrontation with the Zionist enemy, at a time when treacherous regimes rush toward normalization and capitulation.

In an earlier statement, he described the Yemeni Armed Forces’ ongoing naval operations as a manifestation of the sovereignty forged by the blessed 21 September Revolution. He paid tribute to Yemenis for their patience, capacity-building, and unwavering faith, saying:

“We honor Yemen’s Durgam heroes and thank them for continuing operations that humiliate the enemy and destabilize its security, while safeguarding Bab al-Mandeb so that no vessels aiding the Zionist entity may pass.”

A Resounding Rebuke to the United States and Britain

Notably, Sheikh Al-Khalili did not shy away from naming things as they are—implicitly acknowledging Washington’s and London’s failure to break Yemeni resolve. He audaciously declared:

“Yemen’s heroes have humiliated America and Britain to the point that the U.S. President was forced to seek Omani mediation to calm ties with Sana’a—a humiliating slap to the forces of global tyranny.”

He also highlighted Britain’s own humiliation at Yemen’s naval checkpoints, recounting how London, seeking safe passage through Bab al-Mandeb, was compelled to accept Yemeni conditions—a pivotal moment only a fearless, principled voice would proclaim.

By the Blessing of the 21 September Revolution… Yemen Crafts Victory and Breaks Tyranny

Observers—and Sheikh Al-Khalili himself—agree that Yemen’s advanced role would not have materialized without the blessing of the glorious 21 September Revolution, which toppled foreign tutelage, liberated Yemen’s decision‑making from Saudi and American hegemony, and elevated Yemen to a state that sets its own terms of engagement based on sovereignty and dignity.

This blessed revolution forged a free people, a national army, and a fighting creed rooted in faith. Today, Yemen is not only the spearhead against the usurping entity but also a model for liberation from modern Western colonialism.

Yemen’s Heroes: In the Field, Not in Empty Declarations

In an era of empty talk and few genuine actors, Yemen alone remains on the frontlines—fighting for Palestine, besieging the Zionist entity, and reversing the balance of power. Sheikh Al-Khalili thus wrote:

“We thank Yemen’s heroes who continue to confront the Zionist enemy with strength and resolve, at a time when other powers falter or side with the enemy’s cheap propaganda.”

He criticized the lukewarm stance of some Arab regimes:

“We had hoped our brothers’ summit decisions would burn hotter than fire, but they were colder than frost!”

These words distill the bitterness of official collusion and the greatness of Yemen’s deeds, which command respect from every conscience in the Ummah.

Toward a Unified Islamic Conscience Against Arrogance

The Mufti’s statements not only honor Yemen but reveal a deep awareness of the global struggle the Ummah faces against the arrogance of the oppressors, underscoring the need for solidarity among the free—from Iran to Yemen, from Palestine to Lebanon and Iraq.

In a prior remark, he said:

“These actions by the Yemeni Armed Forces herald the unity of the free of the Ummah and a promising future in which the occupation of our sacred sites will be rolled back.”

He spoke in the voice of true scholars of the Ummah—those who never waver in their positions or sell out for embassy favors, but stand with the mujahidin in the trenches, not the rulers in palaces.

Yemen in the Vanguard… and Oman Blesses the Path

When Oman’s Grand Mufti speaks of Yemen, he neither flatters nor seeks worldly gain. He speaks for the sincere Ummah that sees in Sana’a a fortress of honor, in its weaponry a beacon of hope, and in its sacrifices the road to victory.

By the blessing of the glorious 21 September Revolution, Yemen has become the first destination for those seeking dignity and the truest model in a time of masks.

And now the voice from Oman proclaims: