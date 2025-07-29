Palestinian Resistance Intensifies Field Operations… Direct Strikes Against the Enemy in Jabalia, Shujaiya, and Khan Younis

Palestinian resistance factions continue to carry out precision operations against Israeli forces deep inside the Gaza Strip, as part of the escalating “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle ongoing since 7 October 2023. They have inflicted direct losses in both personnel and equipment on the enemy, who now find themselves in a state of disarray and panic.

Saraya al-Quds Destroys Israeli Vehicle West of Jabalia

In one of today’s most notable operations, Saraya al-Quds—the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement—blew up an Israeli armored vehicle that was advancing along Hamdan Street in the Fallujah area, west of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. According to the brigade’s statement, its militants used a high‑explosive “Thaqib” device, scored a direct hit, and withdrew safely—a fresh setback for Israeli forces who claim to control northern Gaza.

Joint Assault on Enemy Troops in Shujaiya

In eastern Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood, the Ansar Brigades, in coordination with Saraya al-Quds, launched a mortar attack targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers around Tel al-Mintar, one of the enemy’s military positions. The strike disrupted enemy movements and forced a partial retreat of the incursion force in this neighborhood, which has witnessed the fiercest battles in recent weeks.

Merkava Tank Blown Up East of Khan Younis

To the south, the Martyr Omar al-Qassem Brigades—the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine—announced the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank with a locally made explosive device east of Qizan al-Najjar in Khan Younis, on 25 July. Field sources confirmed the tank was hit directly and that accompanying personnel suffered casualties, though Israeli authorities have remained tight‑lipped about the incident.

Simultaneous Strikes on Two Vehicles in Shujaiya

In a dual operation carried out jointly by the al-Qassem Brigades and Saraya al-Quds on 6 July, two Israeli vehicles were struck in quick succession east of Shujaiya. Sources report that advanced explosive charges were used, completely destroying both targets and compelling the enemy to withdraw under covering fire.

Enemy Admits Casualties… Resistance Vows More

In indirect confirmation of the effectiveness of these strikes, Israeli media yesterday acknowledged that six soldiers were wounded—one critically—in what they termed a “security incident” in Gaza. Despite official Israeli silence, footage of the operations and military leaks indicate significant losses among Israeli ranks in recent days.

The Battle Continues… Enemy Trapped in a War of Attrition

Resistance factions affirm that these field operations are part of a sustained response to the U.S.–backed Israeli aggression. They form a deliberate strategy of attrition and open‑engagement rules of engagement, despite the enemy’s attempts to break the mujahideen’s will or impose a new on‑the‑ground reality. Meanwhile, the resistance’s demonstrated initiative, surprise tactics, and ability to penetrate the siege—combined with growing coordination among the armed wings—have made it an increasingly formidable force against the morally and militarily battered Israeli enemy.

