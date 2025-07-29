South Yemen’s Southern Movement: We Salute Yemen’s Bold Escalation… Gaza Will Not Be Left Alone!

In an honorable demonstration of Yemeni unity, the Southern Movement—participant in the National Dialogue Conference and signatory to the Peace and Partnership Agreement—today congratulated the Yemeni Armed Forces on launching the fourth phase of the naval blockade against the Zionist enemy’s ports. The statement affirmed that this courageous escalation stems from an unwavering, principled stance: Gaza is not alone, and Yemen stands on the battlefield with full resolve!

The Movement’s statement, released this Tuesday, emphasized that these escalatory measures taken by Yemen’s leadership are not mere reactions but well‑considered strategic options that strike the enemy at depth and send a resounding message:

“You will never know security as long as you besiege Gaza and kill its children.”

The communiqué added that the Israelis and their American masters must recognize that times have changed, and when Yemeni force intensifies, it breaks the siege, overturns the balance of power, and reshapes the entire region.

It lauded the precision and prowess of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ special operations, “from the skies to the sea,” underscoring the clear message: there are no red lines when it comes to supporting Palestine—and no retreat from backing the resistance until victory is achieved.

Today, Yemen is not merely in solidarity… it is an active participant in the struggle, its finger on the trigger, its voice echoing: “We are all Gaza, we are all resistance, and Yemeni might is invincible!”