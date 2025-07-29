Gaza Bleeds Unceasingly… Death Toll of the Zionist Genocide Surpasses 60,000 Martyrs

In a continuing crime of genocide for the second consecutive year, the toll from the U.S.–backed Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip has risen today, Tuesday, 29 July 2025, to 60,034 martyrs and more than 145,870 wounded since the full‑scale war began on 7 October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s daily statistical report.

Official figures show that in the past 24 hours alone, 113 more martyrs were recorded—including one pulled from the rubble—and 637 wounded in a brutal Israeli bombardment that targeted densely populated areas without discrimination.

The Ministry further revealed that since the start of the second phase of the genocide, from 18 March 2025 to today, the toll has reached 8,867 martyrs and 33,829 injured, the majority of whom are women, children, and the elderly.

In a new indicator of the deepening, systematic crime against Gaza’s inhabitants, the Ministry confirmed that the number of relief workers and bread‑seekers martyred has climbed to 1,179, with over 7,957 wounded in that group—among them 22 martyrs and 199 injuries recorded in the past few hours when their gatherings and aid‑distribution sites were struck.

Despite this relentless river of Palestinian blood, ambulance and civil‑defense teams remain unable to reach many victims trapped under the wreckage of destroyed homes or stranded in streets strewn with the remains of martyrs—hampered by the total siege and the obliteration of infrastructure by the U.S.‑ and Western‑backed Zionist war machine.

The Zionist enemy, now targeting every facet of life in Gaza, finds no deterrent in the normalizing regimes or international bodies—whose muted condemnations do nothing more than issue timid statements—while the Palestinian people stand alone against these massacres with unbreakable faith and indomitable will.

This ongoing bloody escalation unfolds amid shameful international silence and direct American complicity, even as Palestinian resistance factions and all freedom‑loving people affirm that their response is imminent—and that the era of impunity has come to an irrevocable end.