Yemen Extra | Germany

Dr. Hani Ahmed Al-Khazzan, a Germany-based consultant in cardiology and vascular medicine, has been granted a new medical patent, marking a significant advancement in the field of cardiac catheterization and vascular treatment.

The patent was awarded by the Arthur Fischer Association in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, renowned for its support of scientific and medical innovators and inventors.

The invention centers on the development of a new type of venous access device, ingeniously designed to facilitate catheterization procedures and enhance the safety and effectiveness of cardiovascular interventions.

This novel technique offers substantial benefits by simplifying catheter-based procedures and reducing complications associated with traditional venous access methods.

Dr. Al-Khazzan expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that the invention is the result of years of hands-on experience and scientific research. He emphasized that it represents a step toward the development of medical tools that improve the quality of patient care worldwide.

Dr. Al-Khazzan is recognized as a leading expert in cardiology and vascular medicine. He is part of an advanced medical system in Germany and has contributed to numerous impactful research projects and medical innovations in the healthcare sector.