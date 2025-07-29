Hamas Urges Global Escalation Against Genocide And Starvation In Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, has called for a worldwide escalation of protests and mobilization against the ongoing genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip, urging people around the world to take to the streets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 1–3), and to continue their efforts daily until the siege ends.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamas declared Sunday, August 3, as a global day of solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners, in honor of the late Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred in an Israeli assassination operation a year ago.

The movement appealed to the Arab and Islamic world, as well as to international civil society, to join massive marches, sit-ins, and demonstrations across cities and capitals worldwide. The Movement called for continued and escalating protests in front of Israeli and US embassies, as well as diplomatic missions of countries that support the occupation, until the aggression and starvation inflicted on more than two million Palestinians in Gaza comes to an end.

“It is our duty to remain loyal to Gaza and to the blood and sacrifices of our martyred leaders,” the statement read. “On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of commander Ismail Haniyeh (Abu al-Abed), we call on the free people of the world to transform August 3 into a day of global solidarity, a day of unified Arab, Islamic, and international action.”

The Movement emphasized that political, diplomatic, and popular pressure must intensify to end Israel’s war of extermination targeting children, women, the sick, and innocent civilians under siege in the Gaza Strip.