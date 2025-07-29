Imam Khamenei: Iran Never to Abandon Religion, Knowledge

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the recent 12-day war revealed the strength and determination of the Iranian nation, and showed the world the unmatched firmness of the Islamic Republic’s foundation.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran to mark the 40th day since the martyrdom of those martyred in the war. The event was attended by families of the fallen, government officials, and people from various walks of life.

He said the war served as an occasion for the Islamic Republic to display its willpower and capabilities, stressing that the root cause of enmity toward Iran lies in the nation’s “faith, knowledge, and unity.”

“The Global Arrogance, led by America, opposes your religion and your knowledge,” Imam Khamenei warned. “They are against this widespread faith of [our] people, their unity under the banner of Islam and the Qur’an, and they are against your knowledge.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei emphasized that “The West is using the nuclear program and enrichment as a pretext to attack Iran.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said both military and scientific advances will move forward with greater speed.

Imam Khamenei dismissed Western claims over Iran’s nuclear program and human rights as mere pretexts, saying the real concern of the enemies is the Islamic Republic’s growing power.

“Our nation, by divine grace, will never abandon its religion or its knowledge,” he stressed. “We will take great strides in strengthening our faith and deepening our scientific advancement.”

His Eminence also underlined that “Much to the enemy’s dismay, we will be able to raise Iran to the pinnacle of advancement and pride.”