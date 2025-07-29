UN Secretary-General: Gaza population facing humanitarian catastrophe of horrific dimensions 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the situation there “exceeds all limits of endurance” and represents “a humanitarian catastrophe with horrific dimensions.”

In press remarks, Guterres emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza “in an ocean-like torrent,” calling for the continuous and unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and fuel in successive waves.

He cited a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)—an international body monitoring hunger levels worldwide—confirming that the Gaza Strip is “on the brink of famine,” adding: “This is not just a warning; it is a painful reality unfolding before our eyes.”

The Secretary-General noted that what Palestinians in Gaza are enduring represents one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times, urging the international community to take urgent and effective action to ensure aid reaches civilians and saves lives.

This UN warning comes as Palestinians in Gaza face an unprecedented wave of hunger since Israel closed the Strip’s crossings in early March and imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food aid, relief supplies, fuel, and medicine.

Over time, Gaza’s population has exhausted all food resources, shops have emptied, and finding a loaf of bread has become nearly impossible. Meanwhile, available goods have seen skyrocketing prices, making “death by starvation” one of the leading—and cruelest—causes of death in the Strip.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued to commit genocidal crimes in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 60,034 Palestinian civilians—the majority children and women—and the injury of 145,870 others (as of today). The toll remains incomplete, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or in streets unreachable by rescue teams.