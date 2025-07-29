Al-Quds displays scenes of exploding military vehicle, controls Zionist drone in Gaza

Al-Quds Brigades displayed scenes Tuesday of exploding a military vehicle and controlling a Zionist drone in Gaza City.

The scenes show the preparation and surveillance of the Zionist military vehicle in the east of al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, and its explosion, in addition to seizing a Zionist drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions.

This comes in the context of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to the genocide crime committed by the Zionist enemy against the people of the Gaza Strip, with American support, since October 7, 2023, which includes killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop it.