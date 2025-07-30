In a scene embodying one of the liberatory fruits of the September 21 Revolution, Sana’a and ‘Amran universities witnessed two massive marches on Tuesday. Students and faculty from both institutions affirmed their unwavering stance—rooted in their faith identity and national principles—against global injustice and in defense of the oppressed, foremost among them the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza.

Sana’a University: Gaza Is Not Alone

On the Sana’a University campus, hundreds of students, academics, and administrators—led by University President Dr. Muḥammad al‑Bukhayṭī—gathered in an impassioned procession under the slogan “With Our Armed Forces… We Will Not Let Gaza Starve.” They fully empowered the revolutionary leadership and the armed forces to advance to the fourth phase of escalation in defense of Gaza and its children, who face death and hunger.

Yemeni and Palestinian flags waved throughout the march as participants chanted slogans denouncing Arab silence and international indifference toward massacres and famine. They pledged their full support for the leadership’s choices in the great struggle of the umma against arrogance.

In his address to the crowd, Dr. al‑Bukhayṭī declared that Sana’a University—its staff and students—is part of the front of awareness and steadfastness. He emphasized that this stance is not a spontaneous reaction but the result of a liberatory trajectory launched by the September 21 Revolution, which emancipated Yemeni decision‑making from domination and guardianship and rallied the umma around the Jerusalem‑Resistance axis.

Dr. ‘Abdulwadūd al‑Nazīlī, speaking in English, added that Yemen’s solidarity with Palestine is not merely political but a human and spiritual duty, expressed by universities, institutions, and tribes, and embodied by the Yemeni Armed Forces on land and at sea.

The march’s statement warned that “betrayal will rebound on the betrayers with outrage and regression,” noting that the hatred inculcated in Zionists against Arabs is rooted in their distorted Judaic creed, and that shame will pursue every normalization advocate doomed to hypocrisy and humiliation in this world and the next.

The statement praised the Revolutionary Leader Sayyid ‘Abd al‑Malik Badreddīn al‑Hūthī’s commendation of the university demonstrations, affirming that this popular student movement fuels the great battle and constitutes a sincere pledge to continue the path of mobilization and scholarly and practical jihad for the sake of God.

‘Amran University… From Student Awareness to Blessing the Escalation

In ‘Amran Governorate, students of ‘Amran University staged a similar march denouncing the ongoing massacre in Gaza under the banner “We Will Not Tolerate the Extermination of Gaza or the Desecration of Our Umma and Its Sanctities.” The rally was attended by Governor Dr. Fayṣal Ja‘mān, the university president and vice‑presidents, and various academic and social figures.

Participants lauded the blessed Yemeni military operations in the Red Sea, declaring them the true and honorable response amid official Arab submission. They also voiced their full endorsement of the fourth phase of escalation, regardless of challenges or costs.

The march’s communiqué asserted that the Yemeni people—who have endured war and blockade for over a decade—fully understand what genocide and starvation entail, and thus will not remain silent in the face of their brethren’s suffering in Gaza, even when treacherous regimes erect barriers to aid or even voicing support.

It held the “Zionist enemy and its American master” fully responsible for every drop of blood, hunger, and disease in Gaza, and blamed the collaborating Arab regimes for enabling the enemy to carry out unprecedented acts of genocide.

Students and academics reaffirmed their readiness to pay any price required to support the Palestinian people, reflecting a steadfast Yemeni faith‑driven position since the launch of the September 21 Revolution, which restored Yemenis’ identity, liberated their decision‑making, and tied their destiny to the umma’s central causes rather than to submissive sheikhdoms or dependent embassies.

A Revolution That Produced a Different Generation: University Students at the Heart of the Struggle

This vibrant, engaged university consciousness can only be understood in the context of the radical transformation wrought by the September 21 Revolution. Before it, Yemeni universities housed imported curricula and identity‑drained orientations; today, they produce a resistant generation that interprets events through the lens of the Qur’an, takes decisive mobilizational and political stands in solidarity with the oppressed, and knows its natural place in the Jerusalem‑Resistance axis.

The revolution did more than lift Yemen from American and Gulf tutelage; it elevated popular awareness from passive reception to active, conscious contribution in shaping the global fight against tyranny.

Through the universities, this shift has taken root: Yemeni students recognize that their pens, words, and stances are part of the jihad apparatus—just like missiles and drones—and that their responsibilities extend beyond academia to crafting the umma’s consciousness at this pivotal moment.

Phase Four: A Unifying Popular Decision… and a National University Stance

These marches did not arise from nowhere; they are a direct expression of Yemeni universities’ integration with the sovereign decision-making of the revolutionary and military leadership.

University students, along with academics and administrators, blessed the fourth phase of the Yemeni naval blockade on the Zionist entity and announced their willingness to contribute to this free stance, rooted in faith and dignity.

At a time when normalization regimes have collapsed and oil states have abandoned Palestine, Yemen advances its unwavering positions, hoisting the banner of Arab and Islamic dignity high, proving to the world that resilient citadels and steadfast peoples remain, with a vanguard that neither bargains nor capitulates.

The Voice of Yemen’s Students Shakes the Silence of the Normalizers

These massive university marches are not mere emotional displays; they are the natural extension of profound strategic transformations unleashed by the blessed September 21 Revolution—in awareness, decision‑making, sovereignty, and belonging.

While most Arab universities are silenced and any attempt at solidarity with Gaza is suppressed, the voice of Yemeni students erupts from Sana’a to ‘Amran, from Ṣa‘dah to Ta‘iz, from Dhammar to Ibb, affirming that Yemeni youth, academics, and intellectuals can only stand in the Palestine trench.

In light of escalating Zionist atrocities in Gaza and the weaponization of starvation as genocide, Yemeni university students present a unique revolutionary model of response, mobilization, and the linkage between military, intellectual, and cultural struggle.

It is a revolution of awareness… a revolution of dignity… a revolution of resistance—each a blessing of the Qur’anic march and the September 21 Revolution, which restored Yemen to its rightful leadership role in the umma’s march toward liberating Palestine and the holy Al‑Quds.