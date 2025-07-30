Hamas: Starving Gaza a Zionist Weapon Threatening Millions

Amid the tragic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, the “Hamas” movement warned that the starvation tactics employed by the Zionist enemy against Gaza’s residents constitute a fully-fledged war crime and amount to systematic genocide endangering the lives of over two million people—the gravest famine the enclave has suffered in months.

In a press statement, the movement declared that the Israeli enemy deliberately closes crossings and deprives Gaza’s population of food and medicine—including infant formula—exposing tens of thousands of children and pregnant women to the immediate risk of death.

The statement added that this dire situation has forced mothers in Gaza to breastfeed their infants with water instead of milk, while reports have recorded the deaths of 154 Palestinians from hunger, including 89 children.

Hamas affirmed that the humanitarian aid entering the Strip is subject to looting and sabotage by the Israeli army in a blatant attempt to obstruct its organized and secure distribution.

The movement noted that the daily volumes of aid permitted barely meet any of the territory’s basic needs, deepening the humanitarian disaster afflicting the Palestinian people.

Despite mounting international condemnations of this brutal policy, the enemy continues to manipulate aid deliveries, staging “theatrical” relief drops that prove useless and endanger civilian lives.

Hamas called on international institutions to fulfill their moral and humanitarian responsibilities, expose the continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, and immediately open all crossings unconditionally to end the siege and ensure safe, organized entry of humanitarian assistance.

Reiterating that the only solution to this catastrophe is to break the siege and open crossings at once, Hamas warned that any delay amounts to implicit consent to perpetuate the starvation and genocide targeting children, the sick, and the elderly.