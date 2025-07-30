As Starvation Ravages Gaza’s Children… Toll of Zionist Extermination Exceeds 60,000 Martyrs

In an ongoing crime carried out by the Zionist enemy since October 7, 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 60,138 martyrs, while the number of wounded has surpassed 146,269, according to the statistical report issued today, Wednesday, by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip.

The report stated that Gaza’s hospitals received 104 martyrs in the past twenty‑four hours—including one recovered from under the rubble—alongside 399 new injuries, amid a deepening collapse of medical services and the health‑care system.

It further noted that from March 18, 2025, to today alone, 8,970 Palestinians have been martyred and 34,228 wounded, reflecting a severe escalation in systematic bombardment and targeting by the occupation army, all under a shameful cloak of international silence.

“Bread for Life” Steals Lives

In the context of the methodical crime of depriving Gaza’s population of food and medicine, the Ministry of Health reported that 1,239 martyrs fell while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, and over 8,152 were wounded—following the deaths of 60 Palestinians and injuries to 195 others in the past hours alone.

The ministry confirmed that the occupation employs starvation as a weapon of genocide, deliberately targeting aid‑distribution centers and their surroundings, resulting in a steady rise in civilian casualties among those seeking mere sustenance.

154 Deaths from Hunger and Malnutrition

Gaza’s hospitals documented seven new fatalities in the past day, all due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total deaths from famine to 154—89 of them children—in one of the gravest manifestations of the orchestrated atrocity committed by the Zionist enemy against over two million people besieged in the Strip.

Victims Under Rubble, Crews Stranded

The Ministry of Health warned that an unknown number of martyrs and wounded remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil‑defense teams cannot reach targeted areas due to repeated direct attacks and deliberate obstruction of medical response.

Gaza Is Being Exterminated While the World Watches

Amid this relentless escalation, international human‑rights and humanitarian voices have sounded alarms that what is unfolding in Gaza constitutes documented genocide—yet the Zionist enemy defies all laws and norms, while the world remains paralyzed and Arab silence endures.

The aggression continues unabated, the tragedy remains open‑ended, and Gaza stands alone against the machinery of killing and siege, accompanied only by the voices of free peoples in the Resistance axis and around the world.